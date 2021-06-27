UNDERWOOD, Harold W.



Age 78, passed away 22 June 2021 at his home.



Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Rena Underwood; brother Curtis; granddaughter Faith.



Harold is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; son, Kevin; grandsons, Troy and Trent; niece, Dana Weppner and her children, Robbie, Brandon, Katy and Nick.



Harold was a man for all seasons. He graduated from The University of Louisville and was also commissioned into the Air Force as he participated in the ROTC program. He was assigned to Wright Patterson AFB where he eventually transitioned over to civil service status. He worked on numerous high-profile programs with distinction. But this was not the end of his story. Along the way he acquired numerous FAA licenses including private pilot, instrument rating, certified flight instructor and multi-engine ratings. When health became an issue, he stopped flying, and pursued his love for photography. At a young age, he learned to process film from basic chemistry from scratch-- not from prepackaged chemistry. He was also the school photographer during his last year at the University of Louisville. By the way, if you needed help with a furnace, water heater, air conditioner or your auto problems - especially during off hours - he was always there to help.



Linda and Harold loved to travel and took frequent vacations around the country, particularly national parks. He was an avid reader and would share his books.



Harold had the habit of being there when others needed help. Ralph Waldo Emerson said, "To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded." Harold succeeded.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, 4-7 pm, 5471 Far Hills



Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429. The funeral will be on Wednesday, 30 June 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Road, Centerville, OH 45459. Burial: Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, Shriner Children's Hospital or St. Jude.



Condolences may be expressed to the family online at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com