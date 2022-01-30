Hamburger icon
UNDERWOOD, Jonathan

UNDERWOOD, Sr.,

Jonathan

Age 86, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Funeral service 11 am Monday, January 31, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. (Mask Required).

Interment 10 am Tuesday,

February 1, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St.

Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

