UNFERDORFER, Edward

Bro. Edward James Unferdorfer, SM, died on December 7, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. Bro. Unferdorfer was 95 years old with 77 years of religious profession in the Society of Mary.



Bro. Unferdorfer was born on December 24, 1924, in Etna, Pennsylvania to Anthony & Anna (Spekart) Unferdorfer. He is preceeded in death by brothers Anthony, John and Joseph, and sister Marie.



Bro. Unferdorfer attended Mount Saint John Postulate (1938-1942). He entered novitiate in Beacon, New York, in August of 1942, and professed first vows as a Marianist there in 1943. He received a bachelor of science in Education from University of Dayton in 1944. Bro. Unferdorfer was a Marianist working brother and teacher. He was stationed at the Marianist postulate in Beacon, NY, as a business manager and maintenance man in the 1950s. He was then called to help establish Chaminade-Madonna, a new school in Hollywood, Florida. From 1963-1979, he served as a business manager and maintenance supervisor, social studies teacher and athletic director. In 1979, Bro. Ed was assigned to serve at the Marianist Retreat Center in Cape May Point, NJ. He would spend nearly four decades in ministry and community at Cape May Point. Bro. Ed found this ministry to be very rewarding, both spiritually and socially. He was in charge of finances, food service and maintenance. In 2017, Bro. Ed retired to the Marianist Community at Siena Woods in Dayton, Ohio.



Services: Due to the high rate of COVID-19 infection and its impact on the Marianist Brothers, we regret that services will be Private. Please join the Live-Streaming of the Mass of



Christian Burial for Bro. Victor at 2:00pm, Saturday, Dec. 12.


