UNGER, Sam



After a grand week long celebration of his 100th birthday, Sam Unger passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 20th, 2021. He is survived by his loving children, Cindy Unger of Casper, WY, and Ellis Unger of Bethesda, MD, daughter-in-law Clare Unger of Bethesda, MD, and five loving grandchildren. His wife Edith predeceased him. After serving in WWII, Sam followed many entrepreneurial dreams, and was eventually successful in the office supplies business in Dayton, OH. After retiring in 1986, he and Edith were fortunate enough to travel the world extensively, and ultimately settled in Pompano Beach, FL. Sam's life revolved around finding new challenges. He was both brilliant and generous. Playing the piano was his passion. He also loved golf, bridge, painting, and writing, but most of all, he loved people. Fiercely independent, he endeared himself to many with his sharp wit and heart of gold. There are many who miss his barrage of jokes in their email every morning. He contributed much to all of us. If there is anything beyond this life, he is undoubtedly cracking jokes, singing, dancing, and playing the piano for all eternity. He was interred at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA, alongside his beloved wife, Edith. To honor him, please donate to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc., family owned and operated, Pittsburgh, PA. www.Schugar.com

