UNVERFERTH, Paul

UNVERFERTH, Jr., Paul Charles



Age 67, formerly of Centerville, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. Paul was born in St Louis, Missouri, in 1954 to Paul C and Veronica (Boerger) Unverferth. He was a graduate of Alter High School in 1972. Paul owned and operated a general construction business, Unverferth Construction, for 48 years in the Dayton area, so driving around town or visiting friends you are sure to see some of his fine craftsmanship on display. Paul loved being active and outdoors, especially biking, music, and making others laugh. He was very active in his son's lives, acting as a coach, scoutmaster, or any other position that was needed. Paul was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Ann M; sister, Ann (Bob) Kniess; brothers, Matt Unverferth and Pete Unverferth; sons, Max Unverferth and Nate (Jessica) Unverferth; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on September 24th at 2:30PM at NIPCOC, located at 4716 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

