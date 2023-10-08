Upthegrove, Charles



Charles (Chuck) Upthegrove, age 91, of Dayton, died on September 28, 2023 in Marblehead, Ohio.



Chuck worked for 38 years at WHIO-TV as a Chief Videographer for Channel 7, covering the Greater Miami Valley, Dayton Police and Fire Departments, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, The Antioch Shriners, Dayton Air Show and local sports for the University of Dayton Flyers Football and Basketball teams.



During his career he filmed President John F. Kennedy, President Gerald Ford in the Oval Office, Neil Armstrong, Pope John Paul, John Glenn's homecoming, the Concorde flight from London to Dayton, President Ronald Reagan's campaign tours in Ohio, America's Cup race in 1974, Three Super Bowls, Indianapolis 500, five National Republican and four National Democratic conventions.



Internationally he flew to Vietnam for 30 days to cover the war, the release of the hostages in Germany, and Europe for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military Maneuvers in Germany.



In 2005, he was inducted into the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame.



His other passions included golf, traveling, and homebuilt Lionel train track layout in his basement.



Church is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara; son Kyle (Debbie) Upthegrove; daughters, Kim Upthegrove, Ann (Dean) Upthegrove and Teresa Upthegrove; sisters Betty Erisman, Susanne Behm; brother, Gary Upthegrove and many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Bramlett and son, Christopher Upthegrove.



A private service is planned. Condolences may be sent to Walker Funeral Homes, c/o Barbara Upthegrove, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, Port Clinton, Ohio.



