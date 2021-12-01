Urbansok, Rosaline

URBANSOK (McAloon), Rosaline Ann



77, of Enon, passed away on November 23, 2021. She was born in the Milton of Campsie, Stirlingshire, Scotland, on May 24, 1944, to the late John and Catherine McAloon. Rosaline came to the U.S. in September, 1966, and settled in Enon in 1987. Rosaline worked at the Wright-Patt Credit Union until she retired in 2009. She enjoyed traveling, wildlife, reading mystery novels, Silver Sneakers, and her family. She was



preceded in death by her parents; as well as a brother, John, and a baby sister, Marie. She is survived by her husband,



Donald; three daughters: Marie, Michelle and Tracey; three grandchildren: Aaron, Alexis, and Sebastien; a sister, Irene, and a brother, Tom; and numerous extended family, friends and neighbors who will miss her forever. Funeral service will be conducted 6:00 pm Friday, December 3, 2021, in Adkins



Funeral Home with Deacon Max Roadruck officiating.



Visitation will be held 5:00 to 6:00 in the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, or to a local Animal Rescue of your choosing. www.adkinsfunerals.com.

