URMSTON, Donald L.



Age 84, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 12:09 a.m. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Albert D. Hinkel,



Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is



assisting the family. Full obituary and condolences at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com