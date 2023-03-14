Urra, Margarita "Marj"



Margarita "Marj" Acebo Urra age 55 passed away Sunday March 12, 2023. She was born July 28, 1967 in Makati City, Manilla, Philippines to the late Martin Urra and Lolita Acebo. Marj is survived by her lifelong partner Joyce Reyes, many aunts, uncles, cousins, twelve adopted siblings, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jhonnie Azarraga. Special thank you to her cousin Ana Maria Menendez-Urra for her loving care and to Hospice of Cincinnati. Visitation Saturday March 18, 2023 at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 10:00am until 12:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at St. Peter in Chains Church 382 Liberty Ave Hamilton, Ohio 45013 at 12:30pm with Father Rick Walling officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Peter in Chains Church. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

