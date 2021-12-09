dayton-daily-news logo
VAHLSING, Joel

VAHLSING, Joel Eric

40, of Xenia, OH, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away unexpectedly on December 3rd, 2021. He was the son of Linda (nee Jackson) Vahlsing-Bogenschutz and the Late

Joseph Howard Vahlsing. Joel was a graduate of Campbell County High School and Cincinnati State. He had worked as a Chef for The Queen City Club, Traditions and Ft. Mitchell Country Clubs and the Dayton Club. He loved animals especially dogs, most recently Lucy and Sam. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his step-father, Stephen A. Bogenschutz, of Xenia, OH; Brother, Kurt (Laurie) Vahlsing; Nieces, Ellen and Meredith Vahlsing, of Montgomery, OH; along with his cousins in California. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 10th, 2021, at Cooper Funeral Home from 5pm-8pm. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.

