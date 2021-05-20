VAIL, Forest

VAIL, Jr., Forest "Sonny"



Forest "Sonny" Vail, Jr., age 82 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. Forest was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 26, 1938, to the late Forest, Sr. and Margaret (Baker) Vail. Sonny graduated from Hamilton High School, class of 1956. He went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service and later owned his own bakery, Ted's Bakery, for many years. He was a charter member of the Fairfield F.O.E. 3680 and life member of the Monkey's Mutual Aid Society. Sonny's favorite pastime was playing softball for many years. Sonny will be missed by his loving wife, Donna (Enderle) Vail; his children, Monica Fisher, Douglas (Michele) Vail, Pamela (Kenny) Turner, Danny (Tammy) Vail, Mike Vail and Janet (Jeff) Myers; his 22 grandchildren; his 23 great-grandchildren and one on the way; his sister, Dorothy Tevis; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Sonny was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam; his daughter-in-law, Connie Vail; and his brother, Jerry Vail. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 12:00 NOON until the time of the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will take place at St. Stephen's Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or School, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

