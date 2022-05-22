VAIL, Samuel R.



Of Liberty Township, OH, passed away, at home, on May 10, 2022, after a short illness. Sam was born on February 23, 1946, in Cincinnati, to Robert and Dolores Vail.



Sam was baptized and confirmed at St. Gabriel Church in Glendale, OH. He attended St. Gabriel School during his grade school years, graduating high school from Princeton High School in Sharonville, OH. Sam began a career in the auto



industry, working at General Motors until his retirement. Sam, also, spent 20 years as a firefighter and EMT with the Liberty Township (OH), Fire Dept.



Sam would be humbled to know so many people cared about him. Once he became sick and his buddies called, he said, " I didn't know so many people cared." A huge thank you goes out to his many family and friends that, in his last days, called and sent messages to him. His sense of humor was with him till the end.



Sam was a great guy who could put anyone at ease, with his humor. He'd always be the first to reach out a hand and never left you without a smile. His loving heart and laughter will be missed as his quick wit never disappointed. He was a man of positive thinking and promise.



Trusting the Lord had a plan for him, he lived a good life.



He was a great husband, father, grandpa, brother and son. He was there to care for each of them and proud of their individual accomplishments.



Sam loved to go on fishing and hunting trips and he enjoyed woodworking. Many of his friends have a unique wooden piece that Sam made. Riding his Harley was a pleasure for him, especially, when friends and family tagged along. He,



always, had a great story about one of those trips. Sam was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Vail.



Sam is survived by his wife of 44 yrs., Jean Vail; his children, Michelle Vail Loring (Sean), Ryan Vail (Sarah Thompson),



Steven Vail, CJ Kilch ( Nicole) and Kevin Kilch; his grandchildren Samantha Rauch (Gabriel), Mia Loring, Owen Rice and Nova Lee Bowen. Other survivors include his siblings, Robert Vail (Linda), Donald Vail (Patricia) and Jane Vail. Sam leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends that he loved and they loved him.



The family wishes to thank the many people involved with Hospice of Southwest Ohio, especially, Rhonda B. Tracy, Sara, Mel, Rhonda H. and Jody, who took such loving care of Sam. It is greatly appreciated. There will be no funeral per Sam's



request. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local animal rescue organization.

