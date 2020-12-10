VALENTINE, Daniel L.



Our beloved father, known to his grandchildren as "Papa", passed on December 8, 2020, at the age of 87. Daniel L.



Valentine was born on August 30, 1933, and resided in



Dayton, Ohio, and Sanibel



Island, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents



Henry and Genevieve



Valentine and his sister Eileen while survived by his brother



Richard and sister Terry. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley Valentine, son Craig



(My-Hanh) Valentine and Annastasia, son Chris Valentine and Maxwell, Mitchell and Luke, son Kevin Valentine (Sherri) and Ryan and Austin, son Kenny Valentine (Linda) and Henry



(Emily), Victoria and Claire and daughter Karen Muraski (Tom), Kylie, Tyler and Danielle and great-granddaughter Charlotte. He is also survived by numerous friends and



relatives.



Daniel was born in New Philadelphia, Ohio, the son of a second generation immigrant who worked in a steel mill to support four children of which Dan was the third born. After grade school he attended Dover Saint Joseph Highschool, where among other activities he played on their six man football team. After graduating from high school he went to work for the city of New Philadelphia Water Department. As Dan told the story, he was assigned to a garbage truck one day due to a shortage of personnel. This event was the impetus for him to seek an alternative path. He reached out to the nuns at St. Joseph for guidance. Having an understanding of his true talents, which he later demonstrated during his



academic career, they advised him to attend the University of Dayton and study Engineering. Their directive bewildered him at the time as he could not comprehend why they would want him to drive a locomotive. With no transportation of his own, he would hitchhike to and from Dayton. To put himself through college he worked numerous jobs and enlisted in ROTC. While attending the University of Dayton, where he met his future wife Shirley, he earned a Civil Engineering



Degree and graduated Cum Laude. He was awarded a scholarship to attend the University of Illinois where he earned a Masters degree in Structural Design.



He wed Shirley on August 2, 1958, and proceeded to have five children. After a brief deployment to El Paso, Texas to fulfill his ROTC commitment he returned to Ohio to utilize his



education and begin his new life. He was employed by two construction companies for whom he toiled for five years



before being recruited by Gerry Miller (whom he attended U.D. with) to start a new construction company. After the



addition of a third partner, Jim Walsh, the Miller Valentine Group was created. The rise of M.V. Group is well documented and the company has a presence of ownership and



development in several states throughout the U.S. to this day. Dan continued to provide his mentorship to the company



until his passing.



Dan was a devout Catholic. He and Shirley were actively involved in the parish of St. Isabel on Sanibel Island and



numerous charitable organizations. His wealth could be measured with gratitude from the multitudes he aided and provided for, the respect and admiration of the people who worked with him and most of all the troves of endearment and love that his family has and always will bestow upon him. Dan's parting words to his family were "I led a good life. You all lead a good life."



We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of our friends and family for your support. Daniel has requested that any donations be sent to the following organizations.



The Hospice of Dayton Foundation (who provided wonderful care for Dan) 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton Ohio 45420.



SANCAP Catholics P.O. BOX 384, Sanibel, Island FL 33957

