VAN SCHAIK, WILLIAM and PATTY

William "Bill" Chris Van Schaik Jr. and Patty Louise (Caudill) Van Schaik have at last been reunited in Heaven. Bill, age 70, of Dayton, passed away October 28, 2019. His wife Patty, age 71, of Dayton, passed away March 1, 2021. A celebration of Bill and Patty's life will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, March 6 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit


