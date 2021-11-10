dayton-daily-news logo
X

Van Schoyck, Shirley

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

VAN SCHOYCK (Shonkwiler), Shirley A.

74, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in her home.

Shirley was born April 4, 1947, in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late George, Sr. and Mary Eunice

(Harrington) Shonkwiler. She married Kendal "Van" Van Schoyck in 1977 and they shared 29 years of marriage

until Van's death in 2006. She hosted the annual Shonkwiler family reunion each August at Goshen Park, Mechanicsburg where Shirley enjoyed visiting with family members and catching up. She enjoyed garage sales and collecting and for many years, she and her sister, Mim, had a booth at the Urbana Flea Market. Shirley took pleasure in decorating her home at Christmas and putting a tree in every room. She enjoyed

collecting Santa's and was always on the lookout for something new and different.

Shirley is survived by stepchildren, Nanette (Mark) Scarberry and Cole Van Schoyck (Judy Hoy); grandchildren, Kendall Scarberry as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and brother-in-law, Paul "Wes" Skinner.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kendall W. Van Schoyck; her siblings, George (Marilyn) Shonkwiler Jr., Nancy Skinner, Miriam (Clarence "Deak") Jones and Lois

(Robert) Norman.

A celebration of life will take place later at a time to be determined by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.vernonfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home

257 West Main Street

Mechanicsburg, OH

43044

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
COLBERG, Paul
2
FENT, Delcie
3
GRAY, Timothy
4
REID, K. Suzanne
5
Schoenherr, Dennis
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top