VANCE, Miles

VANCE, Dr. Miles M.



Age 90, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 19, 2021. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Miles Monroe Vance, Sr. and Edith Mae



Lammers Vance on November 24, 1930. He attended Hamilton Public Schools, graduating from Hamilton High School in 1948.



He graduated from Miami University in 1952 where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He continued his education at the University of Cincinnati, ultimately graduating from the UC College of Medicine in 1957. During his



college years, he was a professional trombonist, playing with many local and regional dance, carnival, and concert bands. He was also employed for nine years as a lifeguard for the City of Hamilton at both Eastview and Wilson pools.



He established his practice of family medicine in Lindenwald in 1958. He was a Charter Diplomate of the American Board of Family Practice. In 1977, he left private practice and was



appointed Associate Director of Student Health at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he worked until his retirement in 1992.



He enjoyed playing handball regularly for 53 years, most of this time spent at the Central YMCA in Hamilton. He also found great joy and provided entertainment to his friends and family by playing the piano throughout his life.



One of Miles' greatest joys in life was fostering meaningful friendships. He was affiliated with many professional and



social organizations, a few of which include the American Medical Association, Hamilton Fraternal Order of Police,



Hamilton Elks, Greater Cincinnati Handball Association, the James Buchanan Memorial Association, and the Laundromat Liturgical and Literary Society.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Martha Angel Vance, his children Jennifer (Brent) Studer, Susan (Roger Reece) Vance, William "Tom" Vance and James (Wendy) Vance, and 12 grandchildren: Eric Vance, Ashley Mitchell, Miles Vance, Ellen and Caroline Studer, Jacob and Matthew Vance, Katherine Warrell-King, Adam, Elaine, Lydia and Jessica Reece.



He was preceded in death by his wife Emily Vance in 1963, his daughter Mary Jane Vance in 1998 and his son Miles M. Vance III in 2013.



The family wishes to thank Hospice of Hamilton. A very special thanks to Dr. Deborah Hauger for her professional care and friendship.



A Visitation will be held from 10 am until 12 pm on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will



begin at 12 pm on Thursday at the funeral home with Dr. Dale French officiating. Private Burial will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Hamilton, the Joe Nuxhall Foundation, or a charity of your choice in Miles' honor. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com