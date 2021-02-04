X

VANDERGLAS,

Nancy Carol

84, of Enon passed away

Monday, February 1, 2021, in Centerville. She was born

January 25, 1937, in Etna,

Pennsylvania, to the late

Conrad Edward and Harriet Bergman. Nancy was one of the owners of the Yellow Tulip Children's Book Store in Yellow Springs, an early education teacher who taught in the Springfield and Yellow Springs School systems. She was a past president of the Women's Medical Auxiliary, and a member of the Clark County Master Gardeners. Nancy is survived by her four children: Cindy and Dick Gould of Xenia, Joel and Kim Vanderglas of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Brian and Rosie Vanderglas of Austin, Texas, and Jon Vanderglas and Shelley Wiley of Enon. She has three siblings, Margie Funk, Ken Bergman, and Jim and Carol

Bergman. She has eight grandchildren, Gretchen, Luke, Heidi, Justin, Bradley, Hope, Jake, and Max, and four great-grandchildren, Henryk, Huxley, Ophelia, and Kipton, as well as

numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Dr. Joel

Vanderglas. A visitation will be held 5-7, Friday in Adkins

Funeral Home, Enon. A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Jeff Mohr, 11:00, Saturday in the funeral home with burial to follow in Enon Cemetery. www.adkinsfunerals.com.

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON-SPRINGFIELD ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

