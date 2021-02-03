VANDERPOOL, Daniel



Age 74, passed away on



Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on February 22, 1946, to



parents, Elmo and Effie (Price) Vanderpool. He retired in 2006 with 42 years of service with GM - Delphi Division. Dan was a proud member and leader of his UAW Local Union 696 and a member of Masonic Lodge #90. His passion for cars began at an early age with winning the Soap Box Derby. He loved working on all kinds of cars…racing cars…anything with wheels. He and wife Bonnie, raced in the NHRA Racing Circuit for many years, with him winning Gator Nationals in 1990. In later years, Dan got his private pilot's



license and loved flying immensely, but wished he had done that earlier in his life. Preceding him in death were his



parents, and sister-in-law, Billy Jean Benton. He leaves behind his wife, Bonnie Vanderpool; brother, Steve Vanderpool;



sister-in-law, Sharon (Russ) Terrell; brother-in-law, Jerry (Barb) Rogers; one niece; four nephews; and a host of friends and racing buddies. Private graveside services for the immediate family will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio, with Pastor Doug Kraus officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

