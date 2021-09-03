VANDERPOOL, Mae



Mae Vanderpool passed away on August 25, 2021, at the age of 100. She was born in Elise, KY, the daughter of Cassius and Vena Reed. Mae worked hard all her life and loved being with her family. She was a homemaker and briefly worked for Centerville school and Bethany Village. She was a member of MorningStar Baptist Church in Centerville for over 30 years. Mae is survived by her children, Lena Edwards and Bonnie Todd; brothers, James (Lulu) Reed and Kash (Sandy) Reed. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years, Enoch Harold Vanderpool; sons-in-law, Jerry Todd and Dean Edwards; sisters, Lena Lake Reed and Evalee Hampton; brothers, Goble Reed, JP Reed, Vincent Reed, Gardner Reed; brothers-in-law, Eldon (Ruth) Vanderpool, Winfred (Josephine) Vanderpool, Pete (Carroll) Vanderpool, Jesse (Virginia) Vanderpool, and Carl (Barbara) Vanderpool. She had many nephews and nieces. She will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share an



online condolence.

