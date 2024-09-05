Vanderschaaff, Kristine

Vanderschaaff (Hobbs), Kristine D.



Kristine VanderSchaaff, age 54, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones. Born on December 23, 1969, at Fort Carson, Colorado, Kristine was adopted by Chuck and Carol (Johnson) Hobbs of Pueblo, Colorado. A devoted wife and mother, Kristine is survived by her beloved husband, Bert, and their cherished son, Jack. Kristine's vibrant spirit, warmth, and unwavering positivity touched everyone she met. She was known for her kindness, her deep love for her family, and her resilience in the face of challenges. Her legacy is one of love, generosity, strength, and gratitude. Private graveside services will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of a public funeral service, Bert and Jack invite those wishing to honor Kristine's memory to take a quiet moment to reflect on the joy she brought to their lives and to express gratitude for the time shared with her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kristine's memory may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, Pink Ribbon Good, or a charity of your choice. The Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



