VANGUELPEN, John Kent



2/18/1963 - 11/13/2020



John Kent VanGuelpen, of Savannah, passed away on November 13, 2020, with family by his side, ending his courageous fight against ALS. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, they ask for donations to the ALS Association of Georgia in Kent VanGuelpen's Name. Please read the full obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA

