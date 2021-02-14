X

VANOVER, Russell

VANOVER, Jr., Russell David

Russell David Vanover Jr., 27, of New Carlisle, passed away February 9, 2021, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born April 4, 1993, in Lakeland, Florida, the son of Russell D. Vanover Sr. and Jamie (Riddle) Cheek. Mr. Vanover enjoyed shooting pool and fishing. He is survived by his parents, Russell Vanover Sr. and fiancée Megan Musser and Jamie Cheek (Joey), Russell's fiancée, Shyanne Sowers; three children, Kaiden, Brooklyn and Jedediah; siblings, Jessie Vanover and fiancé Kevin Bentz, April Vanover, Victoria (David) Myers and step-brother, Zach Riddle; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for Russell's family. Condolences may be shared at

www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

