VanSchaik, John

VAN SCHAIK,



John William



Age 91 of Oakwood, OH, formerly of Oldsmar, FL, and Russells Point, OH, passed away December 24, 2022. John is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Patricia "Pat" Begley Van Schaik, his parents John W. Van Schaik and Marie M. Van Schaik (Heiligenberg), his daughter Carolyn Van Schaik, his brothers John, Al, Joe, Ted, and Jerry Van Schaik, his sisters Agnes Oakley, Marie Jones, Betty Dawicke, Rita Cook and Eileen Baldridge. John is survived by his children: Marie McManus (Mike) of Oakwood, OH, Sharon Kale (Bill) of Oldsmar, FL, John Van Schaik (Maureen Costigan) of Arnold, MD, Patty Van Schaik of Oakwood, OH, Greg Van Schaik (Julie) of Powell, OH, and Jim Van Schaik of FL. He is also survived by his son-in-law Rob Zucco of Niagara Falls, NY, and his sister-in-law Carol Begley of West Carrollton, OH. In addition, he is survived by 21 grandchildren: Ali DiLoreto (Marc), Ami Ashworth (Jeremy), Bridget and Patrick McManus; Brian (JoAn), Justin (Kim), and Shawn (Ann) Kale, Kate, Clare, and Sara Van Schaik, Lauren, Ellen and Maggie Smith, Shannon (Josh) Kime, Michelle (Jon) Stegner, and Jayne Van Schaik, Olivia and Lorena Zucco, Jared, Julia, and Jenna Van Schaik and eight great-grandchildren: Madilyn, Melody, Lucas, Nicolas, Frances, Amelia, Owen, and Delaney. John is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. John was a very loving and caring person who was highly respected and liked by everyone who knew him or met him. He was a role model for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved his family and was proud of each one of them. John was a member of St Albert the Great Catholic Church, Kettering OH and formerly a member of All Saints Catholic Church, Clearwater, FL. He was a graduate of Chaminade Catholic High School, Dayton, OH. He served in the U.S. Air Force from April 10, 1951, to December 1, 1953. John retired from Defense Electronics Supply Center, Kettering, OH. A special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers at Brookdale of Oakwood and Care Tenders Hospice for the love and friendship you gave Dad. The viewing will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 9:30 am at Queen of Apostles Community, 4435 E. Patterson Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45430, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial is at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carolyn's House, 542 6th St., Niagara Falls, NY 14301. Condolences can be sent to the family at



