VANSELOW, Sonya



Sonya Pauline Kolling Vanselow, born June 12, 1968, died October 7, 2021, in



Dayton, Ohio. She leaves



behind a beloved husband, Thomas Vanselow; children Ragina, Joshua, Matthew and Heather; parents, Robert and Rebecca Kolling; brothers, Woody, Joe, and James; sisters, Maylena and Tawnya; along with many other family and friends. Services were held on October 15, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4831 Pleasant Ave.,



Fairfield, Ohio. Her final resting place is at Greenwood



Cemetery in Hamilton.

