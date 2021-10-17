dayton-daily-news logo
X

VANSELOW, Sonya

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

VANSELOW, Sonya

Sonya Pauline Kolling Vanselow, born June 12, 1968, died October 7, 2021, in

Dayton, Ohio. She leaves

behind a beloved husband, Thomas Vanselow; children Ragina, Joshua, Matthew and Heather; parents, Robert and Rebecca Kolling; brothers, Woody, Joe, and James; sisters, Maylena and Tawnya; along with many other family and friends. Services were held on October 15, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4831 Pleasant Ave.,

Fairfield, Ohio. Her final resting place is at Greenwood

Cemetery in Hamilton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SUTTMAN, Alice
2
BEGLEY, Belvie
3
FOUTS, Joyce
4
FULLER, JOSEPH
5
DOWDELL, Joseph
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top