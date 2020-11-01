X

VANTINE, Gary

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

VANTINE, Gary L.

Age 60, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Dayton on

October 21, 1960, to Rev. Dick and Mary VanTine. Gary graduated in 1978 from Milton Union High School. For over 30 years, Gary was a long haul semi truck driver, was recognized for having driven over 3 million safe miles, and currently

employed by ABF Company.

He is survived by his parents; loving wife, Lori; 8 children, Tamera (Sean) Hicks, James VanTine, Darrell Hicks, William

(Lisa) Hicks, Methea (Ronnie) Stamper, Evan Hicks, Shelby Hicks, Ehan Hicks; sister, Lynn (JD) McCafferty; 16 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Shiloh Church UCC, 5300 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 5 pm until time of service at the church. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to the VanTine family. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.