VANTINE, Rev., Richard E. "Dick"



Age 92, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son Gary L. VanTine on Oct. 26, 2020, and a brother Dale VanTine. Dick graduated from Stivers High School in 1947, Ohio University and United Theological Seminary, where he received his



Master of Divinity. Dick served numerous churches; Riverside E.U.B Church, Third Street Baptist, Shiloh Church, West Milton U.C.C., and Concord U.C.C. in Eaton, OH. He was the director of Children's Services in Preble County. Survived by his loving wife of 69 years Mary (Woody) VanTine, a daughter Lynn (JD) McCafferty of MS, daughter-in-law Lori VanTine of Miamisburg, 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren. Services and a Celebration of Dick's Life will be 1 p.m., Monday, June 21, 2021, at Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St., by Rev. Jay McMillen. A private entombment will be held at Woodland Mausoleum. The family will receive friends



12 noon, Monday until time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a church of your choice or The Ohio Hospice of Dayton in Dick's memory.



