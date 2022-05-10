dayton-daily-news logo
VANZANT, Joey Lee

Age 45 of Hamilton, passed away Thursday May 5, 2022. He was born August 6, 1976, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of John VanZant and Vickie Franz. Joey worked as account manager for Acosta Food Services. He loved golf, fishing, playing pool, playing music, and traveling to Hilton Head. Joey was a friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his father John (Linda) VanZant; his mother Vickie Franz; grandmother Geneva Combs; and step-sister Melissa (Patrick) Owens. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts,

uncles, and many other family members and close friends.

Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with

Pastor Patrick Owens, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

