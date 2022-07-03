VARNEY, Clayton



Age 85 of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, , at his residence. He was born September 7, 1936, in Pike County, KY, to James and Hazel (Smith) Varney. He served our country in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge. Clayton was the owner and operator of Varney's Upholstery for 38 years. He was very active in the Trenton Community. He was a former Trenton City Council Member and was a member of Trenton Lions Club. Clayton was a major supporter of the Edgewood Athletic Booster and was leader of the Edgewood Chain Gang. He also was a sponsor of Trenton KnotHole Baseball and Softball and FOOTS Soccer. Clayton is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joy Varney; children, Bill (Kristie) Varney, Tina (Greg) Gibson; grandchildren, Stephanie Varney, Alexia Varney, Ian Gibson; sisters, Patsy McCoy, Zora Lee McDougall, Alene Scott, Eula Russell; brothers, Doug Varney, Frank Varney, Harry Varney; and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, William J. Varney. A Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11:00am at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial Donations may be made to Edgewood Athletic Boosters, in memory of Clayton. Condolences may be sent to the family at



