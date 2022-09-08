VASEL, Carol G.



95, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at home. She was born in New Hampshire in November of 1926. Survivors include her two children, Connie and Bill; grandson, Charlie; four nieces, Vicki, Carol, Christine and Terry and cousin, Paula. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, at First Lutheran Church, Springfield, Ohio. A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or hospiceofdayton.org. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

