Vasilakis, Susan

Vasilakis (Tillman), Susan



Susan Elaine Tillman Vasilakis was a force of nature. In her youth, she served as a candy striper and was actively involved in Easter Seals and various other charitable activities. Susan earned her Registered Nursing degree from Good Samaritan in Phoenix, Arizona, a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and a Master's in Healthcare Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.



Throughout her career, Susan achieved significant milestones, including being named Woman of the Year by the Amigas Del Sol chapter of the American Business Women's Association. She also served as Laboratory Director at Vista Hills Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.



Susan later moved with her husband and daughter to Springboro, Ohio, where she retired from Teradata Corporation as a developer of web-based sales training. Even in retirement, she remained dedicated to helping others. She chaired Relay For Life in Springboro for several years, was active in the local food bank, and served on the R.S.V.P. Advisory Board for Warren County. After relocating to Milton, Florida, she volunteered with Feeding the Gulf Coast until she was no longer able to do so.



Susan was happiest when surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Anthony "Tony" Vasilakis; her daughter and son-in-law, Casey and Quentin Durrstein; and her granddaughter, Meghann Durrstein. She now joins her mother and father, Anetta McElhannon Tillman and Barney Tillman, as a guardian angel watching over her family.



In her memory, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.



