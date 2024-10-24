Vaughn, Mary

Vaughn (Schneider), Mary Jean



Mary Jean Vaughn age 74 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Tuesday October 22, 2024 at Optimized Senior Living. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 17, 1950 the daughter of Fred and Antoinette (Ulm) Schneider. On October 16, 1971, in St. Ann Church, she married Stephen D. Vaughn and he preceded her in death on August 15, 2017. Mary had been employed by Miami University, Oxford, Ohio retiring in 2013. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.



Survivors include her children, Chris (Maggie) Vaughn of Bradenton, FL, Jody Rose and Michelle (Joe) Cepluch both of Hamilton, OH; six grandchildren, Blake and Kyle Vaughn, Tyler and Josh Rose, and Olivia and Victoria Cepluch; brothers and sisters, Dave (Debbie) Schneider, Ann Pottenger, Doug (Diane) Schneider, Dean (Kim) Schneider, Janice (Doug) Hingsbergen and Dennis (Freddie) Schneider.



Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Tom Pottenger.



Prayers will be offered at 10:30am on Saturday October 26, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am Saturday in St. Ann Church, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. The visitation will be from 9:30-10:30am Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





