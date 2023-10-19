Vaughn, Michael



VAUGHN, Michael Allen age 66 of South Charleston, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023 surrounded by his family at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 23, 1956 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Ray and Remona (Lanier) Vaughn. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Don Vaughn; and mother-in-law, Peggy (Granny) Hosey. He leaves behind his daughter, Kristy Vaughn (John Miller); son, Andy (Corey) Vaughn; grandchildren: Mikayla, Kaitlyn, Nick, Lexi, Braden, and Devan; great-grandson, Hudsyn. Mike is also survived by his former spouse and mother of his children, Teresa Vaughn; brother, Roger (Malinda) Vaughn; sister-in-law, Kim Vaughn, brother-in-law, Edward Hosey, as well as his best friend, Steve Schumaker. Mike was the ideal family man; he enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren's activities and spending time with his family making memories. His favorite activities included cutting wood, traveling, and lending a helping hand to all. He was a generous and kind man who did everything for the sake of his family. Mike was a steward of the Clark County Judicial System for almost 50 years, most recently serving as a bailiff of the courts. He was also a member of the Plattsburg United Church of Christ. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with his memorial following at 6:00 p.m. Judge Stephen Schumaker officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to your favorite charity in honor of Mike's giving nature. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



