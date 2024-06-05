Vaught, Orville

Vaught, Orville Ray

VAUGHT, Orville "Ray"

age 71, born April 29th, 1953, in Dayton Ohio. Passed away May 31st, 2024, in Fairfield Ohio.

Visitation will be 5p.m.  until time of services (7 p.m.)., Friday June 7th, 2024, at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. For full obit and condolences offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

