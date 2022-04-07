dayton-daily-news logo
X

VAVECK, Marjorie

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LAVECK, Marjorie A.

MARJORIE A. LAVECK, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Good Shepherd Village. She was born on November 3, 1933, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Harry A. Sr. and Louise (Waters) Walp. Survivors

include her three children,

Edward A. Jr. (Treva) Laveck, Linda L. Purdy and William A. (Celeste) Laveck; one sister, Jane Grubb; four grandchildren, Jason (Esther) Laveck, Cari Laveck, Alison (Michael) Holmes and Austin Purdy; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edward A. Laveck Sr.; one sister, Florence Hook and two brothers, Harry A. Walp Jr. and Francis L. Walp. In addition, Marjorie

cherished her Yorkies through the years, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 5-7 pm in the

LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Marjorie's life will begin at 7 pm in the funeral home with Pastor

Michael Stough II officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PEOPLES, Delbert
2
HUNT, Naneda
3
JACKSON, Eugene
4
Dewitt, Joseph
5
DRYER, Mark
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top