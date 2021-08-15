VEAL, Louise

VEAL (Wilkes),



Louise Lois



96, departed August 6, 2021. Born in Bessemer, AL, to the late Robert Wilkes and Narsie Radney Wilkes. Louise was a wife, mother, intercessor, Sunday School teacher and also a talented beautician and seamstress. An active member of



Living Word Church and



former member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.



Preceded in death by her husband Willie Arnton Veal and six siblings. Louise will be missed by her loving children, Roslyn (Barry) Wilson, Phyllis Von Hoff, Candis Hawkins and Darren Veal; six grandchildren, Barry (Holli) Wilson Jr., Brandon



(Amber) Wilson, Randi Hawkins, Rhyane (Brandon) Dunn,



Jonathan Veal and Ashley Veal; eight great-grandchildren, Austin Wilson, Brayden Wilson, Blake Wilson, Jordin Dunn,



Cameron Dunn, Taylan Wilson, Matthias Wilson and Angela Hawkins; one great-great-grandchild, Riley Wilson; devoted lifelong best friend, Julia Draine and cherished friend,



Dorothy L. Gamblin along with nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service 1 P.M., Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at H. H.



Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 12 P.M. Interment, West Memory Gardens. In lieu of



flowers, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to Acts 29 Missions, P.O. Box 651, Vandalia, OH 45377, (acts29missions.org).



