VECCHIO, Frank



102, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, in Springfield



Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born April 6, 1919, in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of Francesco and



Gertrude (De Martino) Vecchio. Frank was a United States



Army Air Corp WWII veteran, earning the rank of tech



sergeant, and later was



employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he worked as an inventory management specialist in the Ohio HQ Air Force Logistics Command until his retirement in 1975. On April 1, 1944, Frank married the love of his life, Gladys Neff. They were married for 78 wonderful years, and during that time, were rarely apart and enjoyed many adventures



together. Their favorite activity to do as a couple was dance, and they spent many nights spinning around the dance floor, captivating and entertaining those around them. Frank was also a gifted baseball player. He played on the local Coca-Cola Semi Pro team as a young man and was inducted into the Springfield/Clark County Baseball Hall of Fame in January 2015. Additionally, Frank was an avid golfer and charter member of the Northwood Hills Country Club, as well as a long-time member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church and Elks Lodge #51. There is so much more to Frank's life than could ever be included here, and as his loving wife stated on the day of his death, "I lost a good one." Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Gladys (Neff) Vecchio; a niece, Shirley Flosnik of Ohiopyle, PA; a great-nephew, Chad M. Bennett of Springfield; a dear caregiver, Jami Jarvis-Heskett of Springfield;



numerous other nieces and nephews; and a wide circle of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters (Margaret Verno, Grace Carnegie, and Sue Herzig); and three brothers (Nicholas, Ralph, and Alex Vecchio). Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 18th, in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one-and-one-half hours prior from 12:30-2:00 pm. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to United Senior Services – Meals on Wheels at unitedseniorservices.org/donation-form, or by mailing donations to United Senior Services, 125 W. Main Street, Springfield, OH, 45502.

