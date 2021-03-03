X

VELA, Isidra

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

VELA, Isidra Marie

Isidra Marie Vela, 33, of Springfield, passed away February 28, 2021, at Good Shepherd Village. She was born December 28, 1987, in Springfield, the daughter of Noe and Denesia (McCureay) Vela. Isidra had attended Shawnee High School, and she was the manager for many years at Just Smokes. She was a devoted mother to her children and enjoyed spending time with friends. Survivors include two daughters, Cheyenne Isley and Aubrey Isley of Springfield; brother, Noe (Ashley)

Vela, Jr.; nieces, Maria, Sierra, and Savanna Vela, all of Springfield; father, Noe Vela of Fremont; maternal grandparents, Jack (Mary) Maynard; aunt, Melissa (Mark) Roberts; uncles, Melvin McCureay and Bobby McCureay, all of Springfield;

father of her daughters, Howard Isley of Springfield; and many maternal cousins and paternal aunts, uncles, and

cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Cameron Pennington; mother, Denesia McCureay Vela; and paternal grandparents, Mario and Isidra Vela. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Private services will be held for the family with burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.