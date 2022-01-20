VENABLE, Gary Lee



Age 71, of Springfield, passed away on January 16, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 6, 1950, son of the late Howard and Naomi (Davy)



Venable. Gary worked for many years as a truck driver and enjoyed being on the road. Survivors include his two daughters, Tricia (Cammy)



Venable and Angela Crawford; one sister, Vera Hogan;



brother, Steven; grandchildren,



Amber (Cody) Roberts, Kristin (Pedro) Sebastian and Charles (Amanda) Crawford Jr; five great-grandchildren, Julianna, Adrianna, Angel, Anamaria, Adrian and one on the way,



Benjamin Lee along with his special dog, Mopsy. Gary was



preceded in death by his wife, Jessica L. Venable in 2018; brothers, Jay, Mike, Ronn, Walter, Keith and Timm. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 11am-Noon in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Gary's life will begin at Noon. Private burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Gary's name to Anything's Pawsible - Animal Resource Center, www.aparcohio.com.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



