VENETOS, Brad Nicholas

Brad Nicholas at 4:46 pm on August 20, 2021, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on May 25, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, to his parents Matthew and Shirley Venetos. He grew up with his 5 siblings, first in Chicago, Illinois, then moved to Natick, Massachusetts, and finally moved to

Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1988 and went on to obtain his Professional Engineering License. On November 4, 1989, he married Laura Harmon in Dayton, OH, and they shared a life and 4 children together for 31 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing,

hiking, fossil hunting, and looking at the stars. He will be missed greatly but his legacy will live on forever. Preceding him in death is his father Matthew Venetos and two brothers, Matthew and Blake Venetos. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Laura Venetos; children and their spouses Alexandra and Ryan, Nicholas, Maxwell, and Zachary; mother Shirley Venetos; brother Mark (Diane) Venetos; sisters Karen (Dan) Yahle and Brenda (Kent) Dimbath.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Friday, August 27 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am on Saturday, August 28 at Church of the Incarnation.

