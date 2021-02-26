VENNEFRON, Lisa Marie



Age 65 of Hamilton, passed away at UC West Chester Hospital on Monday, February 22, 2021. Lisa was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 1, 1955, to John and Marianne Schmitt. A graduate of Miami Oxford, Lisa retired from the USPS and enjoyed reading, gardening, and vacations at the beach.



Lisa is survived by her children, Nick Lorenz, Peter Lorenz and Carrie Vennefron; her grandson, Nick Lorenz Jr.; her mother, Marianne Schmitt; her siblings, John (Anne) Schmitt, Jr., Theresa (Larry Lewis) Schmitt, Melinda (Tim) Motley, Tina (Fred) Deppe; her dear friend, Betty Cardwell; and many



others. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, John Schmitt Sr.; her brother, Mark Schmitt; and her dear friend, Rita Huesing. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 3:30 PM. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or Planned Parenthood, 1 (800) 430-4907.



