VERBANIC, George W.



Age 93, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Stonespring of Vandalia. George retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant after 24 ½ years of service and retired from Civil Service at WPAFB after an additional 16 years. During his service he served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Armena; one sister and five brothers. George is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Ann; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Rhonda Verbanic of Milford, Mark and Polly Verbanic of Columbus, IN; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Brian Ray of Cabot, AR; brothers, John Verbanic of North Huntingdon, PA, Joseph (Beverly) Verbanic of Eugene, OR; grandchildren, Emma (Jason) Daniels, Eric (Hollie) Ray, Ben and Charlotte Verbanic; great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Lorelei, Carson and Elliot; many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11:00 AM Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon Leo Cordonnier officiating, Entombment St. Marks Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM Saturday until service time.

