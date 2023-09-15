Vernier, James

Vernier, Sr, James Richard
James Richard Vernier Sr., 97, of Lebanon, OH, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Lebanon Otterbein. He is survived by his son James R. (Elizabeth Fithen) Vernier of Williamsburg, daughters, Lois (Robert) Freeze of Huber Heights and Carolyn (David) Mongold of Xenia, his son-in-law, Mark Freeze of Beavercreek, one brother, David Vernier, one sister, Janet White, seven grandchildren and eight great -grandchildren. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.
