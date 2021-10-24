VERSIC, Ronald

VERSIC, Dr. Ronald James



Dr. Ronald James Versic, age 78 of Oakwood, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. He was born on October 19, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Volunta (nee



Sherman) Versic. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Linda Joan Davies Versic; and three siblings. Ron is survived by his daughter,



Kathryn (Bret) Callentine; son, Paul (Angela) Versic; three grandchildren, Jozef, Emily, and Charles. He is also survived by other beloved family members, co-workers, and friends. He was a man of strong faith and a lifelong supporter of the Catholic church, with his early education and worship beginning at St. Albert the Great and Chaminade High School.



Ron and Linda were founding members of the Queen of Apostles Church "QAC", where he was a devoted member for 50 years. Ron was a near lifetime resident of Oakwood, where he was an active member of the local community with key roles in organizations that included, but were not limited to, the Kettering/Oakwood Optimist Club, The Engineers Club of Dayton, the South Slavic Club of Dayton, Sister Cities of



Oakwood, Oakwood Historical Society, and Wright Memorial Library, as well as a mentor, advisor, and advocate for fellow Inventors. Ron was also a valued supporter of Gifted Education programs nationally, in addition to John Hopkins University School of Nursing and School of Physics. He was passionate about traveling the world with friends and family and had a special appreciation of visiting his family in Slovenia. Ron was the Founder and President of the Ronald T. Dodge Company in Dayton, Ohio. His contributions in the field of controlled release, including microencapsulation, have garnered many awards for innovation and commitment to giving back to the scientific community. He was a member of the American Chemical Society and the American Institute of Physics and received the Award for Outstanding Professional Achievement from The Affiliate Societies Council of the Engineering Science Foundation. Prior to his work at the RT Dodge Company, Ron had been a leader in his field while working for The Standard Register Company, Monarch Marketing Systems, and the Mead Corporation. Ron holds numerous patents in the areas of pharmaceuticals and microencapsulation. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics and Mathematics from the University of Dayton, his master's degree in Physics from The Johns Hopkins University and his Doctorate in Materials Engineering from The Ohio State University. Ron served as an Adjunct Professor in the Division of Pharmaceuticals and Drug Delivery Systems at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he taught encapsulation and controlled release. Ron was well loved and will be deeply missed by all those who were blessed by his presence. Memorial Gathering will be held from 10:30 am - 11:00 am on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Queen of Apostles "QAC" located at 4432 East Patterson Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45430. A Memorial Service will be officiated following the gathering at 11:00 am. The family will then hold a reception from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the Engineers Club of Dayton at 110 E Monument Ave, Dayton, OH 45402. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

