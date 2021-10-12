VEST, Carolyn Sue



Carolyn Sue Vest, 84, of Lebanon, OH, passed away on October 9, 2021, at Optimized Senior Living. She was born September 9, 1937, the daughter of Lowell and Lilly Evadue (Williams) Wagoner. Carolyn was a Lemon Monroe High School 1955 graduate. She worked for Armco Steel as a secretary and worked in public relations. She was a member of ARMCO Women. Carolyn was active in church, teaching Sunday school at the First Presbyterian Church in Middletown and the Trenton Mennonite Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William; sister, Joan (Wagoner) Nunamaker. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Vest) Imbler and husband Todd of Cleveland Heights; son, Chris Vest and wife, Laura of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Alex and Connor Vest, Camille and Delaney Imbler; sisters, Nancy (Wagoner) Nicodemus and Judy Wagoner; and nieces, Sandy (Nunamaker) Neal and Tarri Nunamker. Visitation will be 4:00- 6:00 pm, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will be Friday, October 15, 2021, at 1 pm with Pastor Ron Wenzell officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trenton Mennonite Church, 2 E Main St, Trenton, OH 45067 or Metzcor (Adult Day Program) 5118 Crookshank Rd. 45238. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

