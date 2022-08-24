VIA, Dempsey E.



77 of Spring Valley, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at home with her family at her side. Dempsey was born December 27, 1944, in Nancy, KY, to the late Cleatus and Edna (Stevenson) Burton. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Richard in 2009 and her brother Tim C. Burton.



Dempsey leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Stephanie (Pete Hagar) Via-Hagar, grandson, Dylan Joshua Via Hagar, her aunt, Ilene Stevenson of Nancy, KY, many close friends and numerous pets. She was a graduate of Belmont High School, Class of 1963. Later in life she earned her associate degree in X-ray technology from Sinclair Community College and enjoyed a fulfilling career of 25 years at Grandview and Southview Hospitals where she met her close friend Rome. Dempsey also enjoyed being with and connecting with friends through Facebook. She loved gambling, bingo, casinos and enjoyed always betting "Black 17" on the roulette wheel which her family will continue that tradition. Graveside services for Dempsey will be 2:00 pm, Friday, August 26, 2022, at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek with Elizabeth Menchaca presiding. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Dempsey or leave a special message for her family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

