VICENA, Douglas



Age 69 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents Tony Vicena, Lena Jane Terry, daughter Carla McQueen. He is survived by his wife, Lois June; son, Ryan Tackett (Laura); daughter, Renee Tackett (Helene); brother, Don Vicena; sister, Cathy Barnhill; six grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Graveside services, no visitation, will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00am at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011.

