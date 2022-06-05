VICKERS, Vera

VICKERS (Allen), Vera Sue



Age 86, of Dayton, passed away on June 3, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio, following an extended illness. She was born on July 6th, 1935, in Pennington Gap, Virginia. She was employed at Mead Corporation. She was preceded in death by her husband,



Raymond Vickers in 2019, her parents, James Allen in 1980 and Lenora Jolly Allen in 1948, and her sister, Jean A. Cerri in 2000. She is survived by her 4 sons, Raymond Vickers, Jr., Lewisburg, Timothy Scott Vickers, Athens, Paul Kevin Vickers, Vandalia, and Christopher Lee Vickers, Troy, 2 daughters-in-law, Shoko Igarashi and Rita Vickers, 2 sisters-in-law, Nina Vickers ( KY) and Hope Vickers (NC); 5 loving nieces, Lenny



Davis (TN); Kimberly Ragazzo (OH); Judy Waara (MI); Janet Ephraim (NV); and Ashley McNeill (NC); and 2 loving nephews, Kenneth Cerri, Jr. (OH), and Jeffrey Vickers (KY); 2 granddaughters, Rachel Vickers and Sarah Vickers; 2 grandsons, Ryan and Travis, and 7 great-grandchildren, Marley, Maxtor, Lenny, Bryson, Zachary, Jackson and Jonah. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm, Wednesday, June 8 at the Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with



interment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 pm until time of service.

