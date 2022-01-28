Hamburger icon
VIERS, Bradley

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

VIERS, Bradley Allen "Joe"

Age 79, of Huber Heights, passed away January 21, 2022. He was born August 19, 1942, in Iaeger, WV to the late Steve and Helen Viers. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Viers. Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Viers; children: Joe Viers (Loretta) and Kathy Lawson (Ricki); grandchildren: Joey, Mary, Billy, Angie, Jessi and Nicole; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Steven Viers (Marsha); many other family members and friends. Joe was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Frigidaire after 30 years of service. Joe enjoyed playing softball and bowling. He was an avid sports fan, always cheering for the Bengals, Reds,

Buckeyes and Flyers. More than anything, Joe loved his family. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm. Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Joe's memory. To share a memory of Joe or leave a special message for his

family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

