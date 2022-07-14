VINEYARD, Christine



Age 68 of Dayton, OH, was born January 7, 1954, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, to Bertha and John Gipp. She departed this life on July 5, 2022.



Christine was a life long member of the Greater Harvest Missionary Baptist Church.



She is preceded in death by her sisters Mary Moore, Diane Jones and Doris Thomas ; nephews Melvin and Glenn Gipp; niece Brianna Cherry; and grandsons Amir Vineyard and Quenton Walker Jr. Christine leaves to cherish daughter, Laquilla; daughter-in-law, Isisha; sons, Michael and Julian; five sisters, Rosie, Narkita, Judy, Angela and Marsha; two brothers, Glenn and John; and most of all she leaves to cherish her, 25 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren along with other family and friends who loved her and will miss her.



Services will be held at Harvest Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd., Dayton, OH, on July 15th at 12 PM. Family will receive friends 11 am until time of service. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel Dayton, OH.

