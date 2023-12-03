VINSKEY, Marysusan O'Hara



Marysusan O'Hara Vinskey, age 38, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by Grandparents; Helen C. (Portman) and Clemons B. Johnson, and Dorothy E. (O'Hara) and Howard F. Rundell. Marysusan is survived by her Parents; Maryanna Rundell Johnson and David Howard Johnson, Children; Margaret Faith Vinskey, Jack Andrew Vinskey, Samuel O'Hara Vinskey, Sister; Elizabeth (Betsey) Miyahara (Bud), Nephews; Bud and Gabriel Miyahara, Niece; Annabelle Miyahara, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Marysusan was born May 8, 1985 in Dayton, Ohio. She Attended St. Luke Elementary School and Carroll High School. Marysusan also attended Miami and Wright State Universities. While in grade school she joined the Ice Force precision ice skating team at the Kettering Recreation Center. She became a very accomplished skater, performing in many competitions through her grade school and high school years, and giving ice skating lessons to younger girls interested in figure skating. She worked in retail sales, making good use of her interest and talents in fashion and interior design. Through Marysusan's battle with cancer, she became involved with Pink Ribbon Good, participating in many of their events, and was the recipient of the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation 2022 Champion of Hope Survivor Award. Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday December 7th at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A Private family visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. with general visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. The mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. There will be a Luncheon at the church from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Live streaming will be available on the St. Luke Facebook page. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Marysusan's name, to Pink Ribbon Good, or Hospice of Dayton.



